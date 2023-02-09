Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $281,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310 shares in the company, valued at $58,224.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $181.67 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $129.19 and a one year high of $192.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.40 and its 200 day moving average is $154.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

About CorVel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CorVel by 2,449.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,109 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 377.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CorVel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CorVel by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in CorVel by 137.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

