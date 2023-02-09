Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) COO Zach Koff Sells 5,000 Shares

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $57.89 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $79.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 95,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 29,351 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Shake Shack

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

