Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) COO Zach Koff Sells 5,000 Shares

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $57.89 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $79.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.51.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 95,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 29,351 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.
Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
