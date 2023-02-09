Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Shares Gap Down to $23.66

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.66, but opened at $22.53. Graphic Packaging shares last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 821,946 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after buying an additional 566,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,691,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,953,000 after purchasing an additional 156,420 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

