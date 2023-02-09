Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Major Shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 Buys 850,000 Shares

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 850,000 shares of Impac Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of IMH opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,578,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Sara Bay Financial owned about 11.99% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

Featured Stories

