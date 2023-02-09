CIBC Lowers Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to C$6.50

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EXK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:EXK opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.26 million, a P/E ratio of -326.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,556,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after acquiring an additional 324,891 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.