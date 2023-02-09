William R. Mcdermott Sells 700 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.98, for a total value of $322,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,453.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NOW opened at $463.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $621.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a PE ratio of 294.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

