SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.40. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $82.46.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

