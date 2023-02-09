Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Shares Gap Down to $38.51

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.51, but opened at $36.94. Global Partners shares last traded at $36.73, with a volume of 22,796 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Global Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Global Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $1.572 dividend. This represents a $6.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $67,473.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

(Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

See Also

