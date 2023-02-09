Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Shares Gap Down to $38.51

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.51, but opened at $36.94. Global Partners shares last traded at $36.73, with a volume of 22,796 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Global Partners Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56.
Global Partners Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Global Partners
In related news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $67,473.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
About Global Partners
Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Partners (GLP)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.