Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $44.70

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.70, but opened at $41.50. Steel Partners shares last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 1,705 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $930.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $425.67 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,774,000 after purchasing an additional 498,015 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

