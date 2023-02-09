Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Sells $331,877.18 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 16,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $331,877.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Expro Group Stock Performance

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.19. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on XPRO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

Expro Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.