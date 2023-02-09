Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Sells $331,877.18 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 16,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $331,877.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of XPRO stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.19. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Several research firms have recently commented on XPRO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
