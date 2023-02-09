Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $17.35

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.35, but opened at $16.04. Sasol shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 113,127 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.
Sasol Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71.
About Sasol
Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sasol (SSL)
