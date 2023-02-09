Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $17.35

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.35, but opened at $16.04. Sasol shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 113,127 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Sasol Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

About Sasol

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Sasol by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 467,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 265,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sasol by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sasol by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 200,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sasol by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 64,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More

