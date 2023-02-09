Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Down to $27.75

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.75, but opened at $25.44. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 227,970 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $900.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $26,093.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,816.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $614,519.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,786.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $26,093.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,816.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,640. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 110,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 56,306 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 812,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 870,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

