SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Receives Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
SPI Energy Trading Up 1.2 %
SPI opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. SPI Energy has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter.
SPI Energy Co Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.
