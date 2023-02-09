Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $50.50

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.50, but opened at $48.62. Futu shares last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 697,014 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. TheStreet raised Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, CLSA lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

Futu Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $247.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Futu by 596.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Futu by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Futu by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Further Reading

