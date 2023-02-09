Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $126.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Price Performance

LSI stock opened at $122.03 on Wednesday. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $151.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.11%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Life Storage by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.