Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Lowered to “Neutral” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Redburn Partners currently has $40.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.13.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

