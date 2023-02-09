Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

CHK has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.18.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

