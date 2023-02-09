HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HelloFresh from €23.00 ($24.73) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Sunday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HelloFresh from €32.00 ($34.41) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HelloFresh from €54.00 ($58.06) to €47.00 ($50.54) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut HelloFresh from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Price Performance

OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $66.84.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.