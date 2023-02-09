PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $100.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $84.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 82,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 3,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $4,930,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

