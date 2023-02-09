PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $100.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.11.
PayPal Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $84.35.
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
