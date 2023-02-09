Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.64.

Fortinet Trading Up 10.9 %

Fortinet stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

