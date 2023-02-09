Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BKH. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.60.

Black Hills Price Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Black Hills by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 10.8% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

