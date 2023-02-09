Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.