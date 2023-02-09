Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VOYA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.27.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,275,000 after buying an additional 345,161 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,391,000 after buying an additional 286,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.