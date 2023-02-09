KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.08.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of -92.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.57. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,224,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,018 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $711,751,000 after acquiring an additional 510,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,190,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $471,705,000 after acquiring an additional 597,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.