Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compugen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.67.

CGEN opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. Compugen has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Compugen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Compugen by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Compugen by 23.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Compugen by 13.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Compugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

