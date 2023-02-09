Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair cut Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.78.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -170.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.60. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92.
Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.