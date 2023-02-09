Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $51.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenable from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.31.

TENB opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39. Tenable has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $183,551.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $183,551.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $315,677.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,047,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,162. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 590.7% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

