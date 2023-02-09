Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $51.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenable from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.31.
Tenable Stock Performance
TENB opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39. Tenable has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Insider Transactions at Tenable
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 590.7% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenable (TENB)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.