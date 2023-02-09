Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TENB. Morgan Stanley lowered Tenable from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.31.

Shares of TENB opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $183,551.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $315,677.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $183,551.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,886 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,162. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 590.7% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

