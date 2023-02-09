Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ TPST opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

Tempest Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

