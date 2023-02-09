Texas Roadhouse’s (TXRH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $111.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.63.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $103.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.37. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $105.13.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,951 shares of company stock worth $4,479,180 over the last ninety days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

