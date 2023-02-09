Werner Enterprises’ (WERN) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Vertical Research cut Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut Werner Enterprises from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.12.

Shares of WERN opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 317.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 520.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $38,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

