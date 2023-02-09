U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

U-Haul Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. U-Haul has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72.

Get U-Haul alerts:

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 17.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that U-Haul will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at U-Haul

Institutional Trading of U-Haul

In other news, President Edward J. Shoen acquired 275,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $14,825,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,292,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, President Edward J. Shoen acquired 275,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $14,825,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,292,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Grogan acquired 548 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $32,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,324,985 shares of company stock valued at $76,868,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U-Haul during the third quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in U-Haul by 1,462.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in U-Haul by 27.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in U-Haul during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in U-Haul by 85.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About U-Haul

(Get Rating)

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.