Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.76.
Varonis Systems Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $51.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,463,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,548,000 after purchasing an additional 713,015 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,956,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,921,000 after purchasing an additional 240,798 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after purchasing an additional 360,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,067,000 after purchasing an additional 307,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
