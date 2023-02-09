Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.76.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $51.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,195.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,463,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,548,000 after purchasing an additional 713,015 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,956,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,921,000 after purchasing an additional 240,798 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after purchasing an additional 360,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,067,000 after purchasing an additional 307,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.