Barclays Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $342.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $313.00 to $342.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRTX. SVB Leerink raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock opened at $293.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $225.28 and a 1-year high of $325.19.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,004 shares of company stock worth $6,933,219. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

