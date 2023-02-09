Wells Fargo & Company Increases Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $50.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research downgraded Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Werner Enterprises from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.12.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,652.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 638,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

See Also

