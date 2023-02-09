Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $177.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.44.
Wingstop Stock Down 4.0 %
Wingstop stock opened at $158.95 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $170.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.60.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth $47,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Wingstop by 535.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
