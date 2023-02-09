Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSATGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Viasat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Viasat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Viasat stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. Viasat has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $52.72.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSATGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $656.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.08 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Viasat will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $90,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 522.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

