Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WERN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.12.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 2.5 %

WERN stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.41. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 520.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Stories

