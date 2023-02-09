Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $296.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

VRTX opened at $293.33 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $225.28 and a 52 week high of $325.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.36. The firm has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 2,700 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.52, for a total transaction of $865,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

