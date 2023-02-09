E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.54) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.22) price objective on E.On in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.44) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.75 ($10.48) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, January 16th.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €9.93 ($10.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.94. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($11.61).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

