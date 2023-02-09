Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($16.13) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.10 ($20.54) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

EVK opened at €20.90 ($22.47) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a one year high of €32.97 ($35.45). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.02.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

