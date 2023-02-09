Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AMTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Applied Molecular Transport from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.07. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Insider Activity at Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Vandevender bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,659 shares in the company, valued at $162,659. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,499 shares of company stock valued at $11,024. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.