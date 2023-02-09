Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AUTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Auto Trader Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.02) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.16) to GBX 528 ($6.35) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.65) to GBX 700 ($8.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.29) to GBX 635 ($7.63) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 441 ($5.30) to GBX 405 ($4.87) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 627.13 ($7.54).

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 617.60 ($7.42) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. The firm has a market cap of £5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,459.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 563.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 580.49. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 479.80 ($5.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 684.40 ($8.23).

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More

