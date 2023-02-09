Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €43.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.50 ($46.77) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($65.59) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €41.41 ($44.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.83. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($44.43).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

