Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target Lowered to $20.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

