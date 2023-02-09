Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €225.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($241.94) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HNR1. Barclays set a €158.10 ($170.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($195.70) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($183.87) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Trading Up 0.3 %

FRA HNR1 opened at €181.75 ($195.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €185.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €166.61. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($125.13).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.