Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Raised to GBX 540

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 520 ($6.25) to GBX 540 ($6.49) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.69) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($6.91) target price on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a top pick rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($7.81) target price on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 618.18 ($7.43).

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 542.70 ($6.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £69.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 563.81. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 395.40 ($4.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 549.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 511.04.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

