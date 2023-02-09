Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.37) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.58) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €1.92 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.38 million and a P/E ratio of 9.27. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €1.09 ($1.17) and a one year high of €3.14 ($3.38).

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

