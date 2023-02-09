Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 150 ($1.80) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 100 ($1.20).
Trustpilot Group Price Performance
LON:TRST opened at GBX 107.64 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.21. The company has a market capitalization of £448.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42. Trustpilot Group has a 52 week low of GBX 51.85 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 173 ($2.08).
About Trustpilot Group
