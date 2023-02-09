Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 150 ($1.80) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 100 ($1.20).

LON:TRST opened at GBX 107.64 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.21. The company has a market capitalization of £448.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42. Trustpilot Group has a 52 week low of GBX 51.85 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 173 ($2.08).

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

