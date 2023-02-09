DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €34.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.60 ($37.20) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DWS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($32.80) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.5 %

ETR DWS opened at €31.48 ($33.85) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €23.16 ($24.90) and a twelve month high of €39.48 ($42.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 8.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €31.40 and its 200 day moving average is €28.74.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.